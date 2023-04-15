One Confirmed Dead In Banana Island Building Collapse

The Lagos State government, on Friday, announced that a body has been recovered from the rubble of the collapsed building at 1st Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi.

Naija News reports that the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, made this known in a statement issued on Friday.

Omotosho said workers of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) recovered the body of the male victim, adding that the excavation of the site continues.

The Commissioner stated that twenty-five people were rescued from the site when the building went down on Wednesday and they are all doing fine.

He said: “The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) workers’ search and recovery efforts unearthed the remains of the adult male hitherto unaccounted for by site supervisors.

“The excavation of the site, using the architectural designs, continues. The site has been divided into quadrants for a painstaking search and rescue operation. Quadrants 2 and 3 have been levelled to ground zero, with the search operation completed. Quadrant 4 is ongoing.

“When a roll call was conducted by the site supervisors, everyone was accounted for. Nobody could ascertain whether the victim, whose body was found this morning, was on the site – as of the time the roll call was taken.”