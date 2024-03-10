Scores Trapped As Five Storey Building Collapses In Anambra

A tragic incident has occurred with an unknown number of individuals trapped following the collapse of a five-storey building under construction at Basden Street, Fegge, in the commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra State.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the building, which was intended for commercial use upon completion, fell down on Sunday while some construction workers were on the top floor.

An excavator has been swiftly deployed to the location to commence debris clearing and potential rescue efforts for any trapped individuals.

The cause of the collapse remains unknown as of the time of filing this report.

However, a local, who reportedly spoke to The PUNCH mentioned that one person has been rescued so far, with rescue operations ongoing at the scene as of the time of this report on Sunday.

Also, the specifics of the occurrence remain unclear as no official statement has been issued yet by the state police command or government as of the time this report was written.