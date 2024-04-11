Lagos To Demolish Buildings That Fail Integrity Test – Sanwo-Olu

Advertisement

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reiterated the Lagos State Government’s commitment to demolishing buildings that fail integrity tests.

Naija News reports that Governor Sanwo-Olu gave this warning while inspecting the tragic fire outbreak at Dosunmu Market on Lagos Island.

The fire, which started more than 48 hours ago, has collapsed 14 buildings in the vicinity, with the potential for more damage as evaluations continue.

During his visit to the disaster site, Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed deep concern over the disaster’s preventable nature.

He highlighted the gross carelessness that led to the prolonged fire and its devastating effects on nearby structures.

“We will bring down any property that does not conform to our rules and regulations of construction. We cannot allow anyone to put the lives and property of others and the environment at risk,” Governor Sanwo-Olu warned.

The governor criticized the conversion of residential apartments into warehouses, a practice he deemed risky and non-compliant with the state’s construction regulations.

Sanwo-Olu announced that Dosunmu Market would be closed indefinitely as part of the government’s response to the tragedy. However, he assured the state would support those affected by the fire and aid them in their recovery efforts.

“This fire could have been prevented,” the governor stated.

Sanwo-Olu further emphasized the need for adherence to safety standards and regulations to avoid similar incidents in the future.