Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Involved In Auto Crash, Escapes Death

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, was involved in a ghastly motor accident on the Abuja-Lokoja highway.

Naija News gathered that Akpoti-Uduaghan was involved in a fatal accident on Friday while she was on her way to Abuja and was to return to Lokoja for the Sunday governorship primary.

According to an eyewitness, the vehicle carrying the Kogi Central Senatorial candidate of the PDP in the National Assembly election hit a curb on the road, causing injury to the passengers in the car.

The eyewitness told Nigerian Tribune that she was rushed to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, for quick medical attention after she fell unconscious from the impact of the accident.

He added that the PDP chieftain was resuscitated with rapid response by the management as consultants were mobilised for prompt action.

“When she came around and discovered she was in Lokoja, FTH, she requested to be transferred to Abuja. They left here minutes for Abuja. She was stable,” one of the sources said.