KogiPrimaries: PDP Appoints Makarfi As Chairman Of Electoral Committee

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed former Kaduna State Governor, Sen Ahmed Makarfi as the Chairman of the Kogi State governorship primaries.

The primary election slated for Sunday in Lokoja, the state capital is to pick the PDP flag bearer for the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State.

The appointment of Makarfi to lead the electoral committee was confirmed in a statement by the PDP National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature.

The statement added that Laureta Ogwuche will serve as secretary of the seven-man committee, while Toyin Mark, Ikechukwu Nwosu, Deolu Harrison, Usman Ibrahim and Anthony Onwuka are listed as members.

The statement enjoined the committee to be guided strictly “by the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended), the electoral guidelines for party primary elections and the 2022 Electoral Act.

“It is expected that your exemplary conduct and strict adherence to rules and regulations during your assignment will justify the confidence reposed in you by the leadership of the party.”

Ododo Emerges APC Candidate

Meanwhile, a former Auditor General for Local Governments in Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary election.

Naija News reports that the APC gubernatorial direct primary was held in the State on Friday.

Ododo scored a total of 78,704 votes to defeat six other contestants in the governorship race.

Ododo, who won with a very wide margin, defeated the distant runner-up, Mohammed Ozigi Salami, who scored 1,506 votes while the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Smart Adeyemi, scored the least number of votes – 311.

The secretary of the Kogi State APC Primary Election Committee, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, on behalf of the chairman of the panel, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, announced the results and declared Ahmed Usman Ododo as the winner of the gubernatorial primary election.