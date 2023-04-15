Yahaya Bello’s Ally Emerges Kogi APC Gubernatorial Candidate

A former Auditor General for Local Governments in Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary election.

Naija News reports that the APC gubernatorial direct primary was held in the State on Friday.

Ododo scored a total of 78,704 votes to defeat six other contestants in the governorship race.

Ododo, who won with a very wide margin, defeated the distant runner-up, Mohammed Ozigi Salami, who scored 1,506 votes while the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Smart Adeyemi, scored the least number of votes – 311.

The secretary of the Kogi State APC Primary Election Committee, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, on behalf of the chairman of the panel, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, announced the results and declared Ahmed Usman Ododo as the winner of the gubernatorial primary election.

Recall that about seven other aspirants including the state’s deputy governor, Edward Onoja, Chief of Staff, Pharm. Mohammed Asuku, had earlier withdrawn from the gubernatorial race on the eve of the primary election.