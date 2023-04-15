‘If You Can’t Trust Your Wife, Marry Your Mother’ – Peter Okoye Tackles Men Praising Hakimi’s Mom

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, popularly knowns as Mr. P, has weighed in on the divorce saga of PSG defender, Achraf Hakimi.

Naija News reported that news made the rounds on Friday that Hakimi had left his wife, Hiba Abouk, who in the process of the divorce demanded more than half of the PSG star’s belongings.

However, Hakimi’s wife was told by the court that her “Millionaire’ husband who receives €1 Million from PSG monthly owns nothing, saying all the footballer’s property is registered under his mother’s name.

Reacting via Twitter, the singer expressed surprise at how most men are rejoicing over Hakimi’s story and questioned if they are expecting the woman to suffer after divorce.

Peter Okoye said people should remember their mother is also someone’s wife at some point before she became a mother.

He further advised that a man should marry his mother if he cannot trust his wife.

He wrote: “#JustMyOwnViewAndOpinion I don’t understand why most men are rejoicing over this Hakimi story? Like I don’t get it

“The truth is bitter but..needs to be told. If you don’t trust her, then don’t marry as simple as that. Or are you expecting your wife to suffer after a divorce?

“Remember!!!The one you trusted with all your property in the name of Mother was once your father’s wife.

“The mother u are clamoring about was/is also somebody’s wife at some point, before she became his mother. What if she was treated the same way?

“Pls Marry your Mother! EOS. Make those supposed Hakims twitter warriors have that kind of man as inlaw. You go see how dem go humble dem sef! Ndi ala!

“Make all of una go marry una Mama!… no time!

“Since Hakimi sense wan ki una”