Haaland Doesn’t Know How To Play Football – Cassano

Even though most football enthusiasts in the world believe that Erling Haaland is currently the hottest footballer in Europe, former Roma striker, Antonio Cassano thinks otherwise.

Antonio Cassano who had played for Real Madrid, AC Milan, and Sampdoria after making his name at Roma between 2001 and 2006 believes that Haaland does not know how to play football.

Note that Haaland who joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund on July 1, 2022, has been unstoppable in all competitions so far this season.

The 22-year-old Norwegian striker has scored a record 45 goals and provided 6 assists in 39 games in all competitions in the 2022-2023 season. In the Premier League alone, the Norway international has scored 30 goals and provided five assists in 27 games.

He is currently the Premier League’s top scorer and five goals away to become the first player to score 35 goals in a Premier League season.

Despite all these achievements of Erling Haaland who has not spent up to a year at Manchester City, Cassano argued that the Norwegian is just a great goalscorer who does not know how to play football like Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona and Karim Benzema of Real Madrid.

“Haaland reminds me of the stage that Adriano had at Inter. Ibrahimovic with Adriano’s speed? Yes, very well. I agree, even if Ibra [Ibrahimovic] was more technical than Haaland”, Antonio Cassano told Bobo TV.

“He is a mix of Adriano and Vieri.

“There are other strikers who know how to play football, like Lewandowski and Benzema. He [Haaland] does not know how to play football. He is a great scorer, he is phenomenal. But don’t you prefer a striker who knows how to play football?”