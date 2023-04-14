Premier League Matchday 31 Fixtures And Kick-Off Time

The 2022-2023 Premier League season is gradually coming to an end, hence, from matchday 31 upward, every game is a final for most of the teams.

While some are battling to win the league, others are battling to escape relegation, and some are fighting to finish in a spot that will qualify them for European competition next season.

These battles will resume on Saturday, April 15 with a 12:30 fixture between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park.

After that, all eyes will be on the 15:00 (3 PM WAT) fixtures on Saturday which will see five Premier League games go down simultaneously.

The mouth-watering fixtures include:

Southampton Vs Crystal Palace

Everton Vs Fulham

Tottenham Vs Bournemouth

Wolves Vs Brentford

Chelsea Vs Brighton

The last game on Saturday is scheduled to kick off at 17:30 (5:30) between Premier League title contenders Manchester City and relegation-threatened Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium.

After that, football enthusiasts would have to wait until Sunday to see more Premier League actions. The first game on the said day is between league leaders Arsenal and relegation-threatened West Ham United at the London Stadium. The kickoff time is 14:00 (2 PM WAT).

After that, top-four contenders Manchester United will visit City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest at 16:30 (4:30).

The last game of the Matchday 31 is between Leeds United and Liverpool at Elland Road. The kickoff time is 20:00 (8 PM WAT) on Sunday.