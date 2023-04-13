Premier League Clubs Agree To Ban Shirt-Front Gambling Sponsorship

Premier League clubs have agreed to take gambling sponsorship off the front of their matchday shirts by the end of the 2025-2026 season.

After the aforementioned season, the Premier League clubs are permitted to continue displaying gambling-related brands on things like shirt sleeves and LED signs only.

Between now and 2026, football clubs in the league are still permitted to sign brand-new shirt-front contracts that the lifespan won’t exceed 2026.

Note that the gambling brands on the front of the jerseys of eight clubs in the Premier League are worth an estimated £60 million a year. This is expected to be sacrificed from 2026.

Before making the announcement, the league, its clubs, and the Department for Culture, Media, and Sport undertook consultations as part of the government’s ongoing examination of the legal framework governing gaming.

The Premier League will now be the first sports league in the United Kingdom to voluntarily take such a step to limit gambling advertising.

After reviewing the gaming laws, the government is anticipated to release a white paper on gambling.

A self-regulatory strategy would offer a useful and adaptable substitute to regulation or outright prohibition of gambling sponsorship, according to the Premier League.

To help teams transition away from shirt-front gambling sponsorship, a collective agreement was made to begin the ban after the 2025-2026 season.