Michael Olise Creates New Premier League Record

Michael Olise became the youngest player in Premier League history to ever assist three goals from open play in a single game on Sunday, April 9.

On the said day, Michael Olise helped Crystal Palace to come from a goal down to defeat Leeds United 5-1 at the Elland Road.

Olise’s three assists, according to stats platform OPTA, put him in the record books of the Premier League.

The platform claimed that Olise became the youngest player in Premier League history to assist three goals from open play in a single game aged 21 years and 118 days.

Only Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka (17 assists) has assisted more goals than Olise since the start of last season among Premier League players age 21 or younger. The 21-year-old former France Under-21 player has recorded 8 assists and scored two goals so far this season.

After winning two straight games for the first time since November, Crystal Palace moved six points clear of the relegation zone with eight games left to play.

About Michael Olise

Michael Olise was born in Hammersmith, London, England on 12 December 2021 to a Nigerian father Vincent, and a French-Algerian mother.

Olise trained with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Reading youth teams before he started his professional club career at Reading in 2019. He joined Crystal Palace in 2021.

Though he is eligible to play for England and the Super Eagles of Nigeria, he is most likely to play for his mother’s country France because he has played for the country’s youth teams.

Olise’s younger brother Richard is also a footballer who joined Chelsea as an Under-9. Unlike Crystal Palace’s winger, Richard is representing England at the youth level.