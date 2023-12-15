Trouble As Lagos Worker Splashes Employer’s Money On Sports Betting

One Samuel Meyiwa, 26, has been brought before the Yaba Magistrate’s Court for allegedly misappropriating his employer’s funds for gambling purposes.

Naija News understands that the defendant was presented before Magistrate A.O Salawu on Thursday, facing a single theft charge as filed by the Lagos State Police Command.

According to reports from the court, Meyiwa was hired in March as a driver for the Freedom Pure Water Company in Bariga, responsible for selling sachet water using a truck.

However, it has come to light that he has been diverting a portion of the money earned from his daily sales to sports betting at an undisclosed gambling centre without the knowledge of his employer.

Further information reveals that Meyiwa sold a sachet of water worth N88,000 in October but failed to remit the money. Instead, he informed his boss days later that customers owed him, a pattern that gradually became recurring, as stated by the complainant.

In November, Meyiwa followed his usual routine of driving off with bags of sachet water valued at N300,000. Although he delivered all the goods, he used the money to place bets, and when he lost, he fled.

Despite numerous attempts to contact him, all efforts proved futile until he was spotted working at another company, where the police subsequently apprehended him.

Oriabure informed the court that Meyiwa had committed the offense from March to November 2023 at Okusanya Street, off Adebayo Road, Bariga. Oriabure further stated that this offense violated Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

The charge read, “That you Samuel Meyiwa, sometime March to November 2023 at Bariga in the Yaba Magisterial District did steal the sum of three hundred thousand naira cash from Freedom Pure Water Company situated at No 10 NG Okusanya street off Adebayo Road, Bariga, where you were employed as a driver and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.”

After entering his plea, the accused declared his innocence to the single charge brought against him.

In response, the magistrate allowed him to be released on bail, requiring a sum of N100,000 and two reliable sureties who would provide the same amount.

Furthermore, she scheduled the trial to take place on January 25, 2024, adjourning the case accordingly.