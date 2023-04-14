‘It’s A Work Rest’ – APC Reveals When Tinubu Will Return To Nigeria 

As agitation about the state of health of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, heightens, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has come out to speak about his state of health and when he would be returning into the country.

Naija News reports that the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka on Thursday disclosed that the president-elect is very fine and would soon return home.

According to him, Tinubu is on a work rest in Europe because that won’t have been possible on Nigeria here.

Morka, who made the disclosure on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday said “He (Tinubu) is fine. After the elections and all of the energy expended, he just decided to take a moment of rest.”

The APC spokesman explained that APC necessary people are however allowed to have access to the President-Elect digitally and physically and he is working for the job ahead.

Morka submitted that Tinubu would not have been able to take the deserved rest if he stayed in Nigeria after the polls, adding that he would be flanked by many lobbyists who wanted one thing or the other.

“Once he returns and he is inaugurated on May 29, there will be no dulling, he will be saddled with the responsibility of running a country as massive and complex as Nigeria.

“I know he will be back in the country very shortly.

“It is working rest because even in his rest, he is also taking the time to reach out to heads of government and other levels of leadership of other countries that are vital to the agenda that he is bringing in his new government.

“So, he is not sleeping in his bed; he is also in meetings regularly with all kinds of people who are travelling from other countries to see him preparatory to his inauguration. So, it is a working visit.”

It would be recalled that in March, Tinubu’s spokesman, Tunde Rahman revealed his principal travelled to Paris in France to rest and observe the lesser hajj.