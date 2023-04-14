10 Aspirants Jostle For Imo Labour Party Gov’ship Ticket

Preparations are in top gear for the conduct of the primary elections of the Labour Party in Imo State on Saturday, April 15.

Naija News gathered that ten aspirants of the party in the state would be battling it out in the race for the governorship ticket tomorrow.

It would be recalled that the party’s screening committee in the state had hitherto screened all the aspirants.

It was however learnt that even though the official list of the aspirants who qualified for the primary election is yet to be ascertained, it doesn’t stop the preparation of the aspirants.

The chairman of the Labour Party in Imo State, Festus Onywjwulisi told Nigerian Tribune that the party is fully prepared for the primary election and nothing would stop it.

The Labour Party chieftain insisted that there was nothing like crisis witnessed during the delegates’ Congress in any part of the State.

Apapa-Led Faction Of Labour Party Begins Screening Of Gov’shop Aspirants In Bayelsa, Kogi And Imo States

The screening of governorship aspirants on the platform of the Labour Party (LP) for Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States have commenced.

It was gathered that this is as the National Working Committee(NWC) led by the acting National Chairman of Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa disclosed that a total of 24 candidates are to be screened from the three states.

Apapa, at a press briefing on Tuesday, said he was positive that the exercise would go seamlessly, noting there would be a committee to address grievances, should any arise after the primaries.

He noted that “Right now we have screened four gubernatorial aspirants, we have screened two from Bayelsa and two from Imo. So far, they have all done their best; they have convinced us and the committee has screened them as qualified to appear for the primaries that will come up on the 16th of this month.

“We are expecting 13 aspirants from Imo state and we are equally expecting nine aspirants from Bayelsa, two from Kogi state – 24 all together. If anybody has an issue, he/she should bring his appeal by tomorrow and the committee is already waiting to attend to those that have an issue.”