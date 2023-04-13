Supplementary Polls: Edo APC, PDP Trade Words Over Alleged Plans To Disrupt Elections On Saturday

With just about two days to the scheduled supplementary polls by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the Edo State chapters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressive Congress (APC), have both accused each other of plots to disrupt the Saturday’s poll.

This is as Naija News gathered that both the PDP and APC have alleged that both camps have made plans to make INEC officials compromise ahead of the polls to be held in some parts of the state.

It was learnt that APC house of assembly candidate for Ovia South West constituency, Sunday Aghedo made the initial allegation claiming that two Electoral Officers (EOs) deployed to conduct the supplementary election for the area had been allegedly paid N5 million each by the Edo State Government.

The APC chieftain in a statement on Thursday claimed that the state governor, Godwin Obaseki is desperate to do anything for the victory of his party, the PDP to win in the area .

Alghero submitted that “We have cried out severally on the unwholesome activities of the governor to ensure that the will of the people is subverted and now he has come again by giving each of the EO N5 million to deliver the PDP candidate who presently occupies distance second position after the March 18 poll.

“Just on Wednesday, the same governor deployed a security team to Nikhorogha with the sole aim of keeping our strong supporters out of circulation on Saturday.”

However, in a counter statement, the State Chairman of the PDP, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, also claimed that the APC is planning to unleash thugs during Saturday’s run-offs in the state and therefore called on security agencies to be at alert.

Aziegbemi, in a statement on Thursday also claimed that “Reports across the state suggest that the APC is gathering yet another set of evil to unleash mayhem come April 15th 2023, which has been slated for the supplementary elections in the remaining three seats at the State House of Assembly, and one House of Representatives seat, which where erstwhile declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Their desperation to win more seats at the State House of Assembly has been observed and witnessed by some of their party faithful who have revealed their orchestrated plans to deploy thugs to perpetrate violence and intimidate voters in the State.

“In a twist of irony, they have also decided to promote all manner of falsehood against the PDP and Governor Godwin Obaseki, like we have read on the social media lately; a disinformation device of a thief being the first to call the true owner a thief in order to mislead the judge.”