Edo State Government Speaks On Suing Oba Of Benin

The Edo State government under the leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki has denied having a court matter with the Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo.

Crusoe Osagie, the Special Adviser (media projects) to Obaseki explained that reports claiming that the government initiated a court case against the Oba Of Benin is the handiwork of enemies of the state.

The media aide stated this via a statement issued in Benin City, the state capital on Thursday, May 9.

He said, “The rumour making the rounds on social media of an impending court case is the handiwork of enemies of the State and should be disregarded.

“As a matter of fact, in the matter being referenced by the purveyors of the fake news, the Edo State Government is a defendant, which means the State government is being sued.”

Osagie insisted that the state government has a close relationship with the Benin monarchy and holds the Oba of Benin in high esteem.

He subsequently urged the public and residents of the state to disregard the reports in their entirety, stating that it is fabricated rumours and fake.