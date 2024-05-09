Obaseki’s Embattled Former Deputy, Shaibu Pledges Loyalty To Oba Of Benin Amidst Controversial Court Case

Former deputy governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu has pledged loyalty to the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II.

In a post on his X account, the embattled politician shared a picture of himself kneeling before the monarch with the traditional greeting caption, “Oba ghato Kpere Ise!!”

This development is coming after the Oba was dragged to court on Thursday by two suspended Enigie (Dukes) of Evbuobanosa and Egbaen Siluko Dukedoms in Benin Kingdom, Prof Gregory Akenzua and Chief Edomwonyi Ogiegbaen challenging their suspension.

The pair, representing other suspended chiefs, contended that only the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, had the authority to remove them from their positions, disputing the Oba’s decision to suspend them for alleged insubordination.

The Edo State High Court granted the application of the Benin Traditional Council to be joined as a party in the lawsuit.

Social media reports suggest that the ongoing court case was initiated by the government against the traditional ruler, a situation the state government has described as the handiwork of enemies of the state.

In an official statement, Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser (Media Projects) to Governor Godwin Obaseki, called on residents and the public to disregard the reports.

“The State Government has no hand in the matter and is also being sued by the Enigie,” the statement read.