South-West PDP Begins Reconciliation, Woos Oni Back To Party

The South-West chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commenced reconciliation after the 2023 general election.

The party on Thursday pleaded with the former Governor of Ekiti State, Segun Oni to return to the party.

Recall that Oni left the party following the fallout of the 2022 Ekiti State governorship primary.

The Chairman of PDP in the Southwest, Soji Adagunodo who was represented by the Secretary, Rahman Owokoniran led a delegation of the party in the zone to the former governor at his Ifaki Ekiti residence

He claimed that PDP is willing to have Oni back in the party to return it to winning ways.

The PDP Southwest Publicity Secretary, Sanya Atofarati in a statement released on Thursday charged Oni to return without hesitation.

Oni had joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP) after dumping SDP where he contested the governorship election and emerged second.

Atofarati stated, “Our position is for him (Oni) to return to the PDP. The election has come and gone, what is important for us is to strengthen the party and reconcile with all the leaders and members who left the party for one reason or the other.

“It is on that basis that we met with him. We discussed this at length with the former governor. We appealed to him to consider PDP as his one and only option.

“The former governor, in his reaction, said that we should give him the privilege of meeting with his supporters for deliberation to take a stand. He said that PDP is his home although there are some options before him at the moment.

“We had meaningful deliberation and we are hopeful we will have him back in the PDP. We will leave no stone unturned in bringing back our leaders and members who left for other parties.”