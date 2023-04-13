See Photos Of Buhari Performing Lesser Hajj In Saudi Arabia

Photos of the President, Muhammadu Buhari alongside his entourage performing Umrah have surfaced online.

Naija News reports that Buhari on Wednesday, observed lesser Hajj at the Masjid al-Haram in Makkah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The president’s Special Assistant on Digital Communication, Bashir Ahmad, shared the photos via his Twitter page on Thursday.

He wrote: “May Allah accept it from you and us”

Buhari had earlier on Tuesday arrived in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, to begin an eight-day official visit.

The President’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, made this known in a statement on Monday that this year’s official visit from April 11 to 19 would be Buhari’s final trip to the Kingdom as president.

The statement read, “Buhari will travel to Saudi Arabia on an official visit from Tuesday, April 11 to 19 on his last trip to the Kingdom as President, during which he will perform Umrah, the lesser pilgrimage.”

Amaechi Asked Buhari To Sack Me Twice As NPA Boss

In other news, the former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman, said the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack her twice from the agency.

Naija News reports that Usman made this known in her newly released book titled ‘Stepping on Toes: My Odyssey at the Nigerian Ports Authority’.

Recall that the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain was appointed as the NPA boss in 2016 but was suspended and resigned from the agency amid controversies with Amaechi.

Usman, who was replaced by Mohammed Bello-Koko in 2022, was accused of ignoring ministerial directives and communicating directly with Buhari.

In the book, Usman said she met with the President after the #EndSARS protest and the commotion that followed it. She said she was informed that the minister had called for her sack “on two occasions”.