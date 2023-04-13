‘I Need A New Man’ – Teni Calls Out Her Broke Sugar Daddy

Popular Nigerian singer, Teni Apata, has called out her ‘broke’ sugar daddy, in a funny video shared on her social media page.

Naija News reports that Teni in the video said her sugar daddy has gone insane while lamenting over his inconsiderable character.

According to the ‘Uyo Meyo’ crooner, the man told her to show up in Abuja with her friends using the train and asked if he would say that to his daughters.

She further reveal that he sent her N1,500 for data demanding something sweet and N50k despite knowing how expensive her wig is and the economic situation of the country.

The singer said she is currently searching for a new sugar daddy because the current one has shown he is a ‘broke man’.

She captioned the video: “I need a new sugar dadddddyyyyyy!!!!!!!!”

Teni Speaks On Undergoing Surgery To Lose Weight

Meanwhile, Teni has reacted to the speculations of undergoing surgery to lose weight.

Naija News reports that undergoing liposuction, gastric bypass, and many other surgeries is not new among female celebrities in Nigeria.

This has made many Nigerians come to the conclusion that the ‘For You’ crooner went under the knife when her new body transformation photos emerged online.

In the photo, Teni looked more petite than her known chubby body size. While many fans gushed over her, others questioned her reason for undergoing surgery.

Reacting to the speculations making the rounds online, Teni noted that she lost 75 pounds through weight loss and not surgery as many people assume.

She tweeted: “Lost 75 pounds no surgery! Dumb asses claiming I did can sunk mine!”.