Uche Maduagwu ‘ Exposes’ Secret Behind Tonto Dikeh’s Success Story

Published

4 hours ago

on

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has taken to social media to share the ‘secret wand’ behind his former colleague, Tonto Dikeh‘s success stories.

The controversial actor while hailing his former colleague via his Instagram on Wednesday said the actress-turned-politician succeeds in all she does because of her generous lifestyle.

“Everything Mama King touches turns to Gold because she is GENEROUS”, he wrote.

He further stressed that Tonto uses her foundation for lighting up the faces of people rather than engage in online display of wealth like her others colleagues did.

Also, the actor said these characteristics of Mama King stood her out to have been considered for the position of a deputy governorship candidate in the March 18 election.

He added: “While other actresses Dey show Off Wealth on Social media, you are Busy putting smiles on People’s face through Your Foundation.


“Her Leadership skill Is Excellent, that’s why Dem choose her to run As Deputy Governorship Candidate for 2023 Election.”

Chukwuani Victoria is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist who's passionate about storytelling. She holds a BSC in Biology and is also a certified Radio presenter with BRMC. She likes to read, research, hang out with her friends and play scrabbles.

