I Revived Jim Iyke’s Career With My Stunt – Uche Maduagwu Boasts

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has said that he revived the acting career of his colleague, Jim Iyke.

Maduagwu made the claim in a recent episode of the Trends and Bants podcast.

Speaking on his 2021 stunt with Jim Iyke, Maduagwu insisted that before the stunt, his colleague was absent from the movie space.

Naija News recalls that Jim Iyke made headlines in 2021 after a video of him beating Maduagwu for questioning the source of his wealth on social media, went viral.

However, Maduagwu disclosed in 2022 that the video was a stunt to promote Jim Iyke’s comeback movie, and that he received N4.8 million for the stunt.

Addressing the stunt once more, Maduagwu asserted that no one had heard about Jim Iyke before the skit.

He said, “The truth is I revived Jim Iyke’s career with that stunt. Before the skit, were you hearing about Jim Iyke everywhere? I revived his acting career.”

Meanwhile, Maduagwu has claimed that Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, is a clout-chaser.

Naija News reports that the movie star, stated this while speaking in the latest episode of the Trends and Bants show.

According to Uche, Davido paid millions of naira to hang out with Grammy award-winning singer, Wizkid, at a Lagos nightclub in December.

The actor further challenged Davido to come out and deny his claim.

He said: “I like Davido but he is a clout-chaser. Recently, they said he hung out with Wizkid. Did you know how much he paid to hang out with Wizkid? Everybody pays to hang out with Wizkid.

“Davido paid millions of naira to hang out with Wizkid. I am serious. Can Davido come out to say he never paid to hang out with him?”