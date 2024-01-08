TB Joshua: Interview Of Jim Iyke Narrating His Ordeal At The Synagogue Resurfaces

Following the recent BBC investigation into the alleged horrors committed by deceased pastor TB Joshua, an interview where prominent movie star, Jim Iyke recounted his ordeal at the synagogue has resurfaced on social media.

Naija News had earlier reported that several reactions trailed the recent allegations levelled against the Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), the late Temitope Balogun Joshua.

British Broadcasting Corporations (BBC) is set to publish a 3-part investigative documentary on the late clergyman and televangelist.

According to reports, the documentary, which will be released on January 8, exposes the atrocities and sexual crimes committed by the renowned clergyman.

A part of the documentary reportedly revealed how some church members and workers shielded the congregation from the truth, which lasted over two decades.

In a snippet which made rounds online, some alleged survivors of abuse, rape and molestation narrated how they were exploited, manipulated, and silenced by TB Joshua.

However, in the resurfaced interview, Jim Iyke who narrated his ordeal while trying to find a cure to his mother’s ailment, detailed that he did not know what happened to him during one of the sessions he attended at the church while seeking a miracle for his mother’s healing.

He said, “When orthodox medicine failed us, I took my whole family to India to be with my mom and then she started getting better, this is the light of your life for crying out loud, I’m not going to wager it for theatrics for melodrama, and at some point an offer was made from there (synagogue) to take her there by a senator friend of mine so i refused.

“But you know my sisters when you are in a family, so they had a meeting plus my dad and said if anything happens to my wife it is on your head, the pressure was too much i said okay i want to go, if they will save her, I will go, so they told us put her in a hospital, we put her in a hospital close there and I said okay let us get started, they said i must come down to the service, I said i don’t have to come down to the service, if they promise to heal her does God need me to; yes I’m skeptical, but do it and then make me a believer, I will live in this church for two years if you heal my mom.

“So after a while they kept insisting that I have to come down. I remember i went there, my sister was behind me when this guy came and was doing stuff, when he crossed me i chuckled, my sister said stop laughing, this thing is serious i do not want them to see you laughing, he came back to me, I do not know what happened after that, this world is deep there is a set of spirituality that I have come to understand that is way beyond us, what happened I do not know, I saw the video I said that’s not me but that is me, you must understand that i am not an island of knowledge, I have done my part.”