‘I Like Davido But He Is A Clout-chaser’ – Nollywood Actor, Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has claimed that Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, is a clout-chaser.

Naija News reports that the movie star, stated this while speaking in the latest episode of the Trends and Bants show.

According to Uche, Davido paid millions of naira to hang out with Grammy award-winning singer, Wizkid, at a Lagos nightclub in December.

The actor further challenged Davido to come out and deny his claim.

He said: “I like Davido but he is a clout-chaser. Recently, they said he hung out with Wizkid. Did you know how much he paid to hang out with Wizkid? Everybody pays to hang out with Wizkid.

“Davido paid millions of naira to hang out with Wizkid. I am serious. Can Davido come out to say he never paid to hang out with him?”

Meanwhile, Davido has clapped back at some of his fans expressing disappointment at him after sharing a tweet promoting Wizkid’s music.

Naija News reports that after Wizkid’s announcement about his new music, Davido promptly reacted on social media.

Wizkid, in the post via X, wrote, “See you Friday,” sharing a picture of a song cover.

Davido expressed his admiration for the singer while promoting his new project and vowed to listen to the music throughout the weekend.

He said: “New Wiz Friday!!! Wf!!! Replay ALL WEEKEND !!”

However, some fans criticized him over his support for Wizkid, and Davido hit back at them, saying he wanted peace.