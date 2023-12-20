Davido Reacts As Some Fans Attack Him Over Support For Wizkid

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has clapped back at some of his fans expressing disappointment at him after sharing a tweet promoting Wizkid’s forthcoming music.

Naija News reports that after Wizkid’s recent announcement about his upcoming music slated for release before the end of 2023, Davido promptly reacted on social media.

Wizkid, in the post via X, wrote, “See you Friday,” sharing a picture of a song cover.

Davido, who was recently spotted partying with Wizkid in Lagos, expressed his admiration for the singer while promoting his new project and vowed to listen to the music throughout the weekend.

He said: “New Wiz Friday!!! Wf!!! Replay ALL WEEKEND !!”

However, some fans criticized him over his support for Wizkid, and Davido hit back at them, saying he wanted peace.

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer and songwriter, Sadiq Onifade, popularly known as Wurld, has opened up on the reason he gave Davido his song, ‘Blow My Mind’.

He disclosed that he wrote the song which Davido released with American R&B star, Chris Brown in 2019.

Wurld revealed this in a recent interview with 3Music TV, Accra, Ghana.

He explained that it was not something that was planned as he was going to use the song sometime in the future.

However, he stated that he decided to give out the song to the duo because had no use for it at that time.