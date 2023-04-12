Tragedy As Borno Assembly Member-elect Is Dead

Former Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation in Borno State, and member-elect for Chibok constituency in the state House of Assembly, Nuhu Clark, is dead.

In an interview with newsmen in Maiduguri on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information, and Culture, Babakura Abbajatau, said the deceased died in India on Monday while undergoing treatment.

Abbajatau said that the state government would soon make an official statement after speaking with the family of the deceased.

While mourning the deceased, the Borno Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur, described the death as a huge loss to his immediate family, the people of Southern Borno, and the state at large.

Kadafur described the death as a great loss to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in view of his outstanding contributions to the growth and development of the state.

He commiserated with the immediate family of the late politician and prayed to the Almighty God to give the family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Clark resigned as the former Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation on April 25, 2022, to contest the Chibok State Constituency election on the platform of APC.