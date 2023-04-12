Peter Obi Now Global Toxic Person Of Interest – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, has taken to social media to mock the Labour Party (LP) candidate in the just concluded presidential election, Peter Obi, after reports emerged that the latter was detained in the United Kingdom (UK).

Naija News reported earlier that Obi was detained and interrogated for hours by immigration officials at Heathrow Airport in London on April 7, 2023.

The LP Party Presidential Campaign Council (LPPCC) confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday signed by the Head of Obi-Datti Media, Diran Onifade.

The campaign council said the former Governor of Anambra State was wrongly detained over offences allegedly committed by an impostor who is still at large. The statement also stated that the impostor of Obi might commit various crimes that would lead to the arrest of the LP flagbearer in the United Kingdom for duplication.

Reacting, Garba, who was a former presidential aspirant, said Obi’s detention and interrogation in the UK might mean that the country was afraid he would take his ‘religious war’ to their abode.

“Perhaps they’re afraid he may take his religious war crusade to their country. He needed thorough examination, truly.

“I’m sure Peter Obi is now a global toxic person of interest,” the APC chieftain wrote on his verified Twitter page.

In another post, Garba wrote: “Dear Obidiots, You cancelled Olumelu, Otedola, Dangote, Toyin Abraham, etc, and now UK is canceling Peter Obi? What are you waiting for? Can you cancel them all together & let obidients in the UK park their loads & move to Biafra?

“It seems like agbados are in control of the UK.”