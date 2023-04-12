Imo PDP Chairman Absent As Party Holds Primary Elections In Bayelsa, Imo States

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commenced its primary elections in Bayelsa and Imo states ahead of the November 11 governorship election.

Naija News reports that while the party on Wednesday held its primary election in Imo State at its state secretariat along the Okigwe Road in Owerri, the Imo State capital, the same was being held at the Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre, Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

It was gathered that the Imo State Organising Secretary of the party, Lawrence Biado, said the seven-man electoral panel constituted by the National Working Committee (NWC) headed by Kenneth Okon is present to monitor the election.

According to him, the primary election is a consensus arrangement with the National Secretary of the Party, with Samuel Anyanwu as the sole contestant.

Biado explained that about 942 delegates from the 27 local government areas of the state are expected to vote in line with the Electoral Act 2022 to affirm that the delegates are in agreement with the consensus arrangement.

It was however learnt from Channels TV that the state chairman of the party, Charles Ugwu and a former Governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha, were absent at the election.

Meanwhile, in Bayelsa State, the governor of the state, Douye Diri, is the only person cleared by the screening committee for the exercise.

The ad-hoc delegates were drawn from the eight local government areas of the state, and the Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, is presiding over the primary election.