Why My ‘Colleagues’ Sleep With Producers For Roles – Nollywood Actress

Nollywood actress, Ruby Ojiakor has revealed that actresses who sleep with film makers are not that good at what they do, hence the need to compensate the filmmakers with their bodies.

According to the single mother in a recent interview, only those who are desperate for fame and do not care for progression in the career, allow themselves to be used by randy producers to satisfy their sexual urge.

When she was asked her take on the issue of sexual harrasment going on in the movie industry, she said: “It is good when an actress is talented and knows what she is doing. Many of the girls that prefer to sleep with filmmakers are not that good at what they do. They are just desperate, want to become overnight stars.

“If one is not desperate and one keeps praying to God, one will get movie roles, even if one does not sleep with filmmakers. The filmmakers will not have any option in such a case because the person is good. It is important for actresses to always work on themselves. Once they do so, they will always get jobs. I still get calls despite turning down sexual advances from producers.”