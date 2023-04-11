Ogboru Speaks On Contesting Delta State Governorship In 2027

The candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2023 governorship election, Great Ogboru, has vowed not to contest in the 2027 race.

Ogboru, who had contested the Delta governorship race for the past 20yrs, made the vow on Monday while addressing journalists in his country home at Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

According to Ogboru, he would not contest the governorship election in the state in 2027 because he is optimistic that the Delta governor-elect, Sheriff Oborevwori, will perform very well.

He stated that the current Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly will provide the dividend of democracy to the people of the state and he will be no need to contest in 2027.

The APGA governorship candidate congratulated Oborewori for his election victory and urged Deltans to give him the needed support for him to succeed during his tenure.

He stressed that he decided to support the governor-elect “because of his humility and respect for constituted authorities”.

Ogboru said his decision not to run again does not mean he is quitting politics, saying “there are other opportunities” and he is open to any of them as God proposes.

He also clarified that he had decided to contest the 2023 Delta Governorship poll on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance because his former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) was hijacked.

Ogboru expressed gratitude to all AGPA members and his supporters for their support for his Governorship aspiration which he noted has spanned two decades.

He stated that it was worrisome and unthinkable for the youths to willingly sell their votes, noting that they have enslaved themselves and have no right to condemn the next administration if they are not satisfied with the governance.