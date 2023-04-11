Labour Party Postpones Ward Congress, Gubernatorial Primary Election

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Labour Party (LP) has announced the postponement of its ward and gubernatorial primaries.

Naija News reports the ward and gubernatorial primaries were scheduled to hold between 11th and 13 April, 2023 but have now been shifted to another date.

A statement by the Secretary, State Labour Party Management Committee, Nneka Igwe Onwudiwe confirmed the change in date but didn’t give any explanation.

Onwudiwe in the statement said the new dates for the exercise are now 13th and 15th April, 2023 respectively.

The statement said, “I am directed to inform our party members and general public that National Executive Council (NEC) of our great Party has postponed the Ward Congress and Gubernatorial Primary Election earlier scheduled to hold on 11th and 13 April, 2023 respectively *to 13th and 15th April, 2023 respectively.

“All other arrangements remain the same. NEC regrets any inconveniences this change of date may cause,” the statement added.

My Faction Has The Numbers To Lead Labour Party – Factional Leader, Apapa

The factional acting chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Bashiru Lamidi Apapa has boasted that the majority of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) are in his faction.

Apapa, as gathered by Naija News disclosed that he has 7 out of the 11 legitimate members of the NWC on his side to form his group of the party’s new leadership.

According to him, in democracy, numbers are important and he has the numbers on his faction to lead and decide for the Labour Party pending when the embattled chairman, Julius Abure is facing the allegation levelled against him and comes back after everything to take over.

Apapa as learnt by this online new platform told Nigerian Tribune that he and the NWC had watched with dismay the activities of Abure, especially on the use of party funds without recourse to due process.

The factional Labour Party leader, who insisted that the NWC will investigate Abure over this development claimed that he overreached himself by using party funds to transport and accommodate party chairmen in Edo State outside the interest of the party and without recourse to the decision of the National Working Committee.