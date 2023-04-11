My Faction Has The Numbers To Lead Labour Party – Factional Leader, Apapa Boasts

The factional acting chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Bashiru Lamidi Apapa has boasted that the majority of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) are in his faction.

Apapa, as gathered by Naija News disclosed that he has 7 out of the 11 legitimate members of the NWC on his side to form his group of the party’s new leadership.

According to him, in democracy, numbers are important and he has the numbers on his faction to lead and decide for the Labour Party pending when the embattled chairman, Julius Abure is facing the allegation levelled against him and comes back after everything to take over.

Apapa as learnt by this online new platform told Nigerian Tribune that he and the NWC had watched with dismay the activities of Abure, especially on the use of party funds without recourse to due process.

The factional Labour Party leader, who insisted that the NWC will investigate Abure over this development claimed that he overreached himself by using party funds to transport and accommodate party chairmen in Edo State outside the interest of the party and without recourse to the decision of the National Working Committee.

Apapa maintained that “Because he is in charge of our money, he could convey these people to Abuja. He did not use his money, he used the party’s money. That will be investigated, he used party money to convey people to Abuja to give him solidarity over illegal things.

“We are sure none of them will tolerate forging of government documents or court documents. I do not think anybody with his right senses will allow such a thing to happen.

“I do not think they will tolerate that level of illegality, forge court documents? He should come out and defend that.

“We are eighteen (18) members in the National Working Committee of the Labour Party, one died, reducing the number to seventeen (17), and two (2) were suspended: it remained 15.

“Then four (4) of them, cannot appear in the meeting of the national working committee (NWC), they are the chairman, the National Secretary, the national organizing secretary and the National treasurer. They cannot appear at the meeting; they cannot attend as officials of the Labour Party, remove it from 15, you have (11) members left.

“Out of the 11, we are seven (7) on our side, we are still in the majority, in terms of democracy, that is the true calculation, they are running away from and it is the fact that stares us all in the face.”