Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 10th April, 2023

Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 10th April 2023

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah on Sunday prayed to God to guide President Muhammadu Buhari whose tenure will end on May, 29th, 2023.

Kukah in his 2023 Easter message called on the President-elect, Bola Tinubu that the task facing Nigeria is not infrastructure.

The cleric on Sunday charged Tinubu to keep Nigerians alive when he takes over power, start a psychological journey of making Nigerians feel whole again and create a large tent of opportunity.

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain on Sunday, alleged that the crisis rocking the party is because of the struggle for ministerial slots, in the Bola Tinubu administration.

The chieftain, who spoke with Sunday Telegraph on condition of anonymity, said the struggle for the slots led to the suspensions of party members.

He further stated that the party since the presidential and governorship elections has been battling with a crisis leading to the suspension of members.

The suspensions have taken place across states like Delta, Abia, Enugu and many others.

In Delta, the Chairman of the NDDC, Lauretta Onochi and the governorship candidate of APC in the state, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege were suspended.

In suspending Omo-Agege, the state Chairman, of the party, Ulebor Isaac, on behalf of the State Executive Committee of the APC, Secretary, Inana Michael, and 23 others, unanimously in the expulsion letter, resolved and adopted the expulsion of Omo-Agege as a member of the party by the executive committee of the Orogun Ward and Ughelli North Local Government Chapter.

The apex Igbo group in Nigeria, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has warned its kinsmen in Lagos against leaving the state for anybody or reason.

Speaking via a statement to commemorate the Easter celebrations, the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Okechukwu Isiguzoro warned the Igbos against getting scared over the profiling targeted at them.

He urged them to remain strong and vigilant regardless of the amount of threats of attacks and further arson.

Ohaneze went on to urge the Igbos not to abandon the Eze Igbo of Ajao Estate, Fredrick Nwajagu for speaking his mind.

Strong indication has emerged that former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Senator Godswill Akpabio, may have dropped his ambition to run for Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

It was gathered that Akpabio may have decided to pursue a ministerial appointment in the cabinet of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with his eye on a return to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs or the Petroleum Resources Ministry.

Recall that Akpabio, a former Senate Minority Leader, had resigned as Niger Delta Affairs Minister from the present administration following the provision of section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act of 2022 to contest the presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reliable sources told Vanguard that Akpabio dropped his Senate Presidency ambition because of the decision of the ruling APC to zone the position to the South-East, with an announcement for the zoning arrangements of all the presiding and principal offices both in the Senate and the House expected soon.

A former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Bola Ajibola, has died at the age of 89.

A family source confirmed that the former minister passed away in the early hours of Sunday after a long-time illness as a result of old age.

Prince Ajibola, a former Judge of the International Court of Justice, Hague, Netherlands, is the founder of Crescent University, Abeokuta.

The eldest child of the late jurist, Segun Ajibola, SAN, disclosed this in a statement, on Sunday in Abeokuta.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi on Sunday made demands from President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

Obi in a post on his Twitter account charged the Federal Government to take extraordinary measures to address insecurity.

The former governor of Anambra State made this call while condemning the killing of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Benue State.

Obi also condemned the abduction of some residents in Wanzamai village in Zamfara State.

Naija News had earlier reported that not less than thirty-four people on Friday night were killed in an attack on an IDP camp in Benue State.

The armed men invaded the IDP at LGEA Primary School Mgban, in Nyiev Council Ward of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The armed men attacked the community around 9 pm on Friday.

Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Police has confirmed the arrest of Salisu Buhari, one of the criminals that escaped from Kuje Correctional Centre during the July 2022 prison break.

The inmate was reportedly arrested with his friend Zubairu Ali after they allegedly snatched a motorcycle in the Nasarawa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Buhari’s arrest was confirmed in a statement signed by the Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ramhan Nansel.

Namsel who spoke in Lafia, the state capital on Sunday said: “On April 6, at about 10:00 p.m., police operatives attached to Nassarawa Division arrested the fugitive and one other for motorcycle theft.

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has named a member of the House of Representatives, James Faleke, as its preferred choice for the position of Chief of Staff in the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The President of the group, Yerima Shettima, made this known in a statement to Naija News on Sunday.

Arewa youths revealed its reasons for narrowing down to Faleke, describing him as a very loyal associate of the President-elect.

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the demise of former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Prince Bola Ajibola, SAN.

Naija News reported earlier that the former minister died at the age of 89 on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

A family source that confirmed Ajibola’s death said the SAN died after battling a protracted illness as a result of old age.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari condoled with the family of the renowned jurist and the legal community in Nigeria and worldwide.

He noted that the lawyer used his God-given knowledge, intellect and talent to advocate for justice, fairness and equity in all his undertakings within and outside Nigeria.

The Nigerian leader averred that the late Ajibola, having risen to the pinnacle of his career, took his brilliance in law practice to the International Court of Justice at The Hague, where he served meritoriously between 1991 and 1994.

The Supreme Court has directed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to recognise Edozie Njoku as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Naija News reports that this was made known in the Certified True Copy (CTC) of its judgment on the APGA leadership tussle between Njoku and Victor Oye, forwarded to INEC by the apex court Registrar, Litigation, Zainab Garba.

The proof of service of the judgment dated April 5, 2023, which was in respect of an appeal marked SC/CV/687/2021 between Jude Okeke versus APGA & others, was received at 3:54 pm on the same day by the Litigation and Prosecution Department of INEC.

According to Vanguard, the document read: “I forward herewith for your information and necessary action, the order under the hand of the Honourable, the Chief Justice of Nigeria/Presiding Judge and the seal of the Court in respect of the above appeal.

“I also enclose herewith certified copy of the order and of the judgment of the Court.”

