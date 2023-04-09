Buhari Reacts To Ex-Minister Of Justice, Bola Ajibola’s Death

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the demise of former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Prince Bola Ajibola, SAN.

Naija News reported earlier that the former minister died at the age of 89 on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

A family source that confirmed Ajibola’s death said the SAN died after battling a protracted illness as a result of old age.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari condoled with the family of the renowned jurist and the legal community in Nigeria and worldwide.

He noted that the lawyer used his God-given knowledge, intellect and talent to advocate for justice, fairness and equity in all his undertakings within and outside Nigeria.

The Nigerian leader averred that the late Ajibola, having risen to the pinnacle of his career, took his brilliance in law practice to the International Court of Justice at The Hague, where he served meritoriously between 1991 and 1994.

Ajibola was also the Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom from 1999 to 2002, Naija News reports.

According to Buhari, Ajibola contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria’s legal system while he served as the Attorney General and Minister of Justice at a critical period in the nation’s history.

Buhari’s message was also extended to the government and people of Ogun State, Ajibola’s home state.