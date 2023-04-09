Police Arrests Kuje Prison Break Escapee

Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Police has confirmed the arrest of Salisu Buhari, one of the criminals that escaped from Kuje Correctional Centre during the July 2022 prison break.

The inmate was reportedly arrested with his friend Zubairu Ali after they allegedly snatched a motorcycle in the Nasarawa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Buhari’s arrest was confirmed in a statement signed by the Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ramhan Nansel.

Namsel who spoke in Lafia, the state capital on Sunday said: “On April 6, at about 10:00 p.m., police operatives attached to Nassarawa Division arrested the fugitive and one other for motorcycle theft.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are responsible for most motorcycle snatching and theft in Nasarawa LGA and its environs.

“Upon interrogation, Salisu Buhari confessed to have escaped from Kuje Correctional Centre when the facility was attacked last year.

“The escapee said he linked up with his crony after escaping from the facility and went into the criminal venture.”

The police spokesperson added that the state Commissioner of Police Maiyaki Muhammed-Baba had ordered the transfer of the case to the state Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia, for an exhaustive investigation.

Naija News recalled that the police had confirmed earlier that it arrested one of the prison escapees, Hassan Hassan, on July 9, 2022.