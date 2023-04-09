Former Minister Of Justice, Bola Ajibola Is Dead

A former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Bola Ajibola, has died at the age of 89.

A family source confirmed that the former minister passed away in the early hours of Sunday after a long-time illness as a result of old age.

Prince Ajibola, a former Judge of the International Court of Justice, Hague, Netherlands, is the founder of Crescent University, Abeokuta.

The eldest child of the late jurist, Segun Ajibola, SAN, disclosed this in a statement, on Sunday in Abeokuta.

He wrote, “With very deep heart and gratitude to Almighty Allah.

“Our Dad, Prince Bola Ajibola, departed this world over midnight. May Almighty Allah bless him with Aljanah Firdaus.”