Insecurity: Peter Obi Makes Demands From Buhari Government

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi on Sunday made demands from President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

Obi in a post on his Twitter account charged the Federal Government to take extraordinary measures to address insecurity.

The former governor of Anambra State made this call while condemning the killing of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Benue State.

Obi also condemned the abduction of some residents in Wanzamai village in Zamfara State.

Naija News had earlier reported that not less than thirty-four people on Friday night were killed in an attack on an IDP camp in Benue State.

The armed men invaded the IDP at LGEA Primary School Mgban, in Nyiev Council Ward of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The armed men attacked the community around 9 pm on Friday.

Obi wrote, “I am deeply saddened by reports of the visceral violence and gruesome killing of the internally displaced people (IDPs) in Benue state and other parts of Benue, and the kidnapping of dozens of people in Wanzamai village in Zamfara.

“Such bloodletting is unconscionable and stands condemned. Government and all stakeholders must take extraordinary measures to address this menace that is impacting negatively on our existence as a nation.”