Supplementary Polls: Opposition Political Parties Intensify Moves To Claim More Seats

As the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) prepares for the supplementary polls slated for April 15, indications are that opposition political parties are intensifying moves to claim seats.

Naija News reports that the opposition political parties are working towards securing more seats during the supplementary polls in other to tone down the powers of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 10th National Assembly.

It was gathered that INEC would be holding two governorship, five senatorial, 31 House of Representatives and 57 state constituencies’ seats in the supplementary polls, the majority of which involve opposition parties.

While the APC had a majority stake in the results of the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly and March 18 governorship and state assembly polls, winning the presidency, 15 governorship, 57 Senate, 162 House of Representatives and over 440 state assembly seats.

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) has nine governorship seats and the Labour Party (LP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have one each.

Other political parties as learnt from Vanguard have the following in the Senate, PDP-33, Labour Party-8, NNPP-2, Social Democratic Party (SDP)- 2; All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)-1 and Young Progressives Party (YPP)-1.

And in the House of Representatives, PDP-105, Labour Party-34, NNPP-18, APGA-4, SDP-2, African Democratic Congress (ADC)-2 and YPP-1.

Meanwhile, the APC with 162 House of Representatives members-elect, has the power to produce the Speaker and Deputy.

But then analysts assert that even though the APC has the majority, it might not be easy for them to produce the Speaker and deputy in the lower chamber without the support of the opposition.

The reason the opposition is said to have intensified efforts to claim majority seats in the 31 outstanding slots, which are said to be opposition parties-dominated constituencies.

This online platform understands that at an inaugural meeting of the minority caucus in Abuja, a co-convener, Agbedi Yeitiemone Frederick from Bayelsa State, said that the meeting was to enable them to familiarize themselves with one another and form a united front to deepen opposition politics in the 10th House.

He said: “It is with great honour that I welcome you all on behalf of the co-conveners and other leaders on this auspicious occasion of the inaugural meeting of the minority caucuses that I refer to as the “Greater Majority” of the expected 10th Assembly of the House of Representatives.

“This session is to enable us to network, interact and familiarize ourselves as people that the results of the 2023 General Election have thrown up as a new phase, having numbers that give us greater strength to deepen opposition politics and democracy. Therefore, we need to realize such and bond for the interest of our parties and the people we are here to represent.”