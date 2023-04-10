Police React As Officer Assaults Man In Port Harcourt

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has reacted to the video of a police officer assaulting a man in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Naija News reports that in the video making the rounds online, a police officer could be seen flogging the unidentified man with a cane and later slapped him on the cheek while his colleague faced the lady that accompanied the man.

In the post shared on Twitter, Adejobi condemned the act, stating it is unethical irrespective of whatever the man has done.

He further stated that the man doesn’t deserve to be beaten ‘like a baby’, adding he has asked the Rivers State Police Command to fish out the perpetrators.

He wrote: “Quite unfortunate. I have asked the Rivers State Command to fish them out. This is unpolice, unethical, and condemned. Whatever the man must have done, he doesn’t deserve this beating. Beating him like a baby?? A grown-up man?. We will surely get the men.”

Nigerian Woman Arrested For Running Prostitution Ring

In other news, Libyan security agencies have arrested a Nigerian woman and three other migrants for allegedly running a prostitution ring in the Hawari area of Benghazi, Libya.

Naija News reports that this was made known by the Migrant Rescue Watch via its verified Twitter Twitter handle on Sunday.

The Libyan authorities said the migrants were arrested during an attempt to sell a 20-year-old woman for $10 per customer.