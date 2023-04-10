Nigerian Woman, Three Others Arrested For Running Prostitution Ring in Libya [Photos]

The Libyan security agencies have arrested a Nigerian woman and three other migrants for allegedly running a prostitution ring in the Hawari area of Benghazi, Libya.

Naija News reports that this was made known by the Migrant Rescue Watch via its verified Twitter Twitter handle on Sunday.

The Libyan authorities said the migrants were arrested during an attempt to sell a 20-year-old woman for $10 per customer.

The tweet read, “CID in Benghazi dismantled a prostitution ring and arrested in Hawari area 4 undocumented #migrants incl. woman of Nigerian nationality. The 20-year-old female was being sold by her pimp for 50 LYD (ca. 10 USD) per customer.

“All referred to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for legal action.”

15 Burnt To Death In Enugu Road Accident

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Enugu State command has confirmed the death of at least fifteen people in a tragic road accident that happened on Saturday.

In a statement on Sunday, the command’s spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, said the road crash was caused by excessive speed and route violation.

Reacting to the incident, the Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dauda Biu, cautioned motorists against night trips, adding that the Corps is ready to end all speed-induced crashes.