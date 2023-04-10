Kidnappers Release Ex-Nasarawa Deputy Governor

A former deputy of Nasarawa State, Professor Onje Gye-Wado, who was abducted, has been released by the kidnappers after a ransom of N4 million.

Naija News recalls unknown gunmen had in the early hours of Friday, kidnapped the former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State.

The gunmen abducted the politician from his residence in Gwagi village of Wamba Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the development in a press release, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, said the assailants forcefully broke into Gye-Wado’s residence.

Kidnappers responsible for the abduction reached out to the former Deputy Governor’s family on phone to make a demand of N70 million for his release but the family negotiated from N2 million and later N3.5 million, eventually paying N4 million before he was released.

A family source told Daily Trust, “The kidnappers collected the ransom near Mada Hills Secondary School in Akwanga, with 200 naira recharge card, after which he was freed from their den close to Angwan chiyawa, close to those hills between Akwanga and Nasarawa Eggon.”

Prof Gye-Wado was taken back to the Palace of the paramount ruler of Wamba, Oriye Rindre, Justice Lawal Musa Nagogo, upon his release.

Confirming the release via a text message, a former NUJ chairman and also a former commissioner of information in the state, Mr Dogo Shamma, said: “To God be the Glory Prof. Onje, has finally been released from the hands of kidnappers just now.”