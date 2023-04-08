Pay N70 Million – Kidnappers Tell Family Of Abducted Nasarawa Ex-Deputy Governor

Kidnappers responsible for the abduction of a former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Professor Onje Gye Wado have demanded N70 million for his release.

The kidnappers reportedly reached out to the family on phone to make the demand on Friday.

This was made known by a source in the family who added that the members of the family are pleading with the kidnappers to accept N2 million for his release.

The family members argued that the public holiday would make it impossible for them to visit the bank to make the arrangement for more money.

“The kidnappers are in touch with the family of Prof and they have demanded the sum of N70 million naira, while the family has offered N2 million naira,” the source said according to Vanguard.

On raising the ransom, the source narrated that the family asked to pay N2 million for the release of the former deputy governor.

“Today Friday, till Monday, is public holiday, there is nowhere we can get money and we want him (Prof), back alive” the source said.

Naija News recalls unknown gunmen had in the early hours of Friday, kidnapped a former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Professor Onje Gye-Wado.

The gunmen abducted the politician from his residence in Gwagi village of Wamba Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the development in a press release, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, said the assailants forcefully broke into Gye-Wado’s residence but the command’s operatives in collaboration with other security personnel have since launched a search to rescue the victim unhurt.