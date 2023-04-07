Gunmen Kidnap Former Deputy Governor In Nasarawa

Unknown gunmen have reportedly kidnapped a former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Professor Onje Gye-Wado.

Reports reaching Naija News confirmed that the gunmen abducted the politician from his residence in Gwagi village of Wamba Local Government Area of the state on Friday morning.

Confirming the development in a press release, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, said the assailants forcefully broke into Gye-Wado’s residence this morning.

Nansel noted that the command operatives in collaboration with other security personnel have since launched a search to rescue the victim unhurt.

Below is the full police statement on the abduction.

“Police Press Release – April 7, 2023

CP Maiyaki Baba Reassure of Safe Rescue of Prof. Onje Gye-Wado

As the command intensifies search and Rescue operations.

“The Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, CP Maiyaki Baba has reassured the general public, especially the family of Prof Onje Gye-wado that an effort is ongoing to rescue the victim who was abducted by yet to be Identified hoodlums in the early hours of Friday, as Police tactical operatives have intensified search and rescue operation.

“Information received by the command indicated that on 7/4/2023 at about 12:30 am, unknown gunmen invaded Gwagi village in Wamba LGA, broke into the residence of one Prof. Onje Gye-wado and abducted him to an unknown destination.

“Upon receipt of the information, Police operatives attached to Wamba Division swiftly moved to the scene, but the hoodlums had fled with the victim before their arrival.

“The Commissioner of Police further mobilised and deployed reinforcement comprising Police tactical teams, military, vigilantes, and local hunters to complement the ongoing search to rescue the hostage hale and hearty and arrest the perpetrators of the act.

“The Commissioner of Police, therefore calls on anyone with useful information that will enable the Police to succeed in the rescue operation to call the following telephone numbers: 09115629178, 09067877096, 08112692680 and 08104441179.”