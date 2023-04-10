Forged Certificate: Trouble Looms For Peter Mbah As NYSC Denies Issuing Certificate

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has denied issuing a Certificate of National Service to the Enugu State governor-elect, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah.

This is coming after Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presented an NYSC certificate after being accused by opposition political parties of forging the certificate presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, the Enugu State PDP Campaign Council in a statement by its Director of Public Communications and spokesperson, Nana Ogbodo denied the alleged NYSC certificate forgery, describing it as a conjecture of an indolent opposition and the last kick of a dying horse.

In reaction to the development, NYSC denied issuing Mbah’s certificate in response to an application for the confirmation of the document by one Mary Nneoma Elijah.

The NYSC stated this in its response letter captioned ‘Re: Application for Information on the NYSC Status of Peter Ndubuisi Mbah and Confirmation of the Certificate attached herein: This Application is pursuant to Section 1 of Freedom of Information Act, 2011’ and signed by its Director of Corps Certification, Ibrahim A. Muhammad.

In the letter dated February 1, 2023, NYSC said that Mbah’s certificate with Certificate Number: A808297 was not issued by the Scheme.

“I am directed to refer to your letter dated 23 November, 2022 on the above subject and to convey Management’s delight for compliance with the provision of NYSC Act regarding presentation of the Certificate of National Service or Exemption Certificate by employees/prospective employees holding Degree and HND Certificates.

“We are pleased to inform you that the Certificate of National Service belonging to Mbah Peter Ndubuisi with Certificate Number: A808297 forwarded for verification was not issued by the NYSC.

“As we look forward to close working ties with your organisation, please accept the assurances of the Director-General’s warmest regard.”