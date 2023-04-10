Fatai Osho Resigns As Rivers United Assistant Coach

Rivers United assistant coach, Fatai Osho, has resigned from his position.

Naija News reports that Osho confirmed his decision in a post on his Facebook page on Monday, April 10.

“I resign my position as the Chief Coach of Rivers United. Best wishes to the team,” Osho wrote on social media.

Osho’s luck as a Nigeria Premier Football League coach began shining while he was with Remo Stars, guiding Sky Blue to the Premier League in 2018.

He also had a brief stint with the eight-time NPFL Champions Enyimba before resigning his position to join Rivers United.

The young tactician joined Rivers United in August 2021.

Meanwhile, Villarreal and Nigerian winger, Samuel Chukwueze, has expressed joy after scoring twice in a league match against La Liga champions Real Madrid on Saturday at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

With 11 goals and 11 assists in all competitions, Chukwueze, 23, is having a tremendous season and helping the team pursue a UEFA Champions League spot.

His form has improved under the direction of the current manager, Quique Setien. In his post-match interview with LaLiga TV, the Nigerian winger highlighted his pleasure over his two goals at the Bernabeu, Naija News reports.

“I practised a lot for that last goal. It’s incredible. In the future, I will play even better. Now, it’s about improving. It’s a dream come true, I’m really happy,” Chukwueze said.

Aside from scoring two goals against Real Madrid in the league last weekend, Chukwueze also scored a goal against the Spanish giants in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 in January.

The Nigeria international has made it to the La Liga March Player of the Month final after an outstanding start to the season, and he assisted his club in a 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad last weekend.

After 40 appearances for the Yellow Submarine this season, Chukwueze is presently the second-highest assist provider for coach Quique Setien’s team with 11 assists. He has scored 13 goals so far this season.

Setien’s team sits fifth in the standings with 47 points after six straight victories in La Liga, four points behind Real Sociedad in fourth.