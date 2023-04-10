Chukwueze Reflects On His Two Goals Against Real Madrid

Villarreal and Nigerian winger, Samuel Chukwueze has expressed joy after scoring twice in a league match against La Liga champions Real Madrid on Saturday at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

With 11 goals and 11 assists in all competitions, Chukwueze, 23, is having a tremendous season and is helping the team’s pursuit of a UEFA Champions League spot.

His form has improved under the direction of the current manager, Quique Setien.

In his post-match interview with LaLiga TV, the Nigerian winger highlighted his pleasure over his two goals at the Bernabeu.

He said, “I practiced a lot for that last goal, it’s incredible. In the future, I will play even better.

“Now, it’s about improving. It’s a dream come true, I’m really happy.”

Aside from scoring two goals against Real Madrid in the league last weekend, Chukwueze also scored a goal against the Spanish giants in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 in January.

The Nigeria international has made it to the La Liga March Player of the Month final after an outstanding start to the season, and he assisted his club in a 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad last weekend.

After 40 appearances for the Yellow Submarine this season, Chukwueze is presently the second-highest assist provider for coach Quique Setien’s team with 11 assists. He has scored 13 goals so far this season.

Setien’s team sits fifth in the standings with 47 points after six straight victories in La Liga, four points behind Real Sociedad in fourth.