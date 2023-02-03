Chukwueze Is Rated 51st Best Dribbler Worldwide

Nigerian international, Samuel Chukwueze has been rated as the 51st-best dribbler in the World by the International Centre for Sports Studies Football Observatory (CIES).

In its most recent study released on its official website this week, the observatory study group believes that Samuel Chukwueze is among the unstoppable attackers when it comes to take-on.

The Villarreal attacker hasn’t been recognized for his goal-scoring prowess since his breakout campaign in 2018, but his remarkable dribbling skills have elevated him to the top dribblers in the world right now.

The 23-year-old Super Eagles of Nigeria winger averages 1.5 dribbles each game according to CIES.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United, Raheem Sterling of Chelsea, and Mason Mount were all rated lower than the Nigerian.

Additionally, Samuel Chukwueze is ranked ahead of more famous football superstars like Yannick Carrasco, Frenkie de Jong, Jack Grealish, Ferran Torres, Federico Valverde, and Frenkie de Jong.

Since the Spanish La Liga club signed Quique Setien as manager after Unai Emery left for English Premier League outfit Aston Villa last summer, the Nigerian has furthered his development.

So far in the 2022-2023 season, the Nigerian international has played 29 games in all competitions in which he scored 8 goals and provided 7 assists. He has made 24 appearances and scored four goals for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.