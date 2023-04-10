10th NASS: APC Integrity Caucus Wants Senate Presidency Zoned To Northwest

A coalition of stakeholders in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the President-elect, Bola Tinubu to compensate the Northwest with the office of the Senate President.

According to the coalition, the region gave Tinubu the highest votes in the last presidential election.

The caucus in a news conference on Monday in Abuja said it is wrong for the opposition party to speak against zoning the Senate Presidency to the North West.

It claimed that the call is a plan to deny the zone a powerful government position.

The spokesperson of the group, Musa Ahmed Jauro Dutse said the plan of the opposition parties to stop the zoning is simply to mislead Tinubu and other leaders of the APC.

He said; “We have uncovered their grand plots to engage in massive propaganda to de-market the North West Zone from the Senate Presidency race because of their desperate and selfish interest in taking over the zone- In the absence of a strong political office holder in the mould of the Senate President-That is why we are exposing them so that our leaders like the President-Elect will not be carried away by their antics.

“The North West gave the highest votes to our party in the Presidential election and justice and fairness demand that the zone be compensated for the feat. Instead, they are busy mischievously plotting against the APC in other to take over the zone in 2027. We must resist them, we must not allow them to succeed in their desperate plans. The North West must not be pushed aside in the race, rather the zone should be compensated for being the highest voting block. The Zone needs to be supported to have the Senate President’s slot so it can be put in the best position to do more for APC in 2027 God willing”.

The group further stated that the South West has taken the Presidency and North East, the Vice-Presidency, and it was only expedient to allow the North West to take the Senate Presidency.

It added, “The North West is the fulcrum of the Hausa/Fulani people of Nigeria. Whatever happens to the North West, has a direct or indirect effect(s)on all the Hausa Fulani people of Nigeria. So, if the Senate Presidency is zoned to the North West, it can be said to have been zoned to the entirety of the Hausa Fulani people of Nigeria.”

The group restated its support for the candidature of Senator Barau Jibrin for the presidency of the 10th Senate.