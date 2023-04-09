‘A Product Of Exhausted Semen’ – Shehu Sani, El-Rufai Clash On Twitter

Former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, and Bashir El-Rufai, the son of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, have engaged each other in a word battle on Twitter.

Naija News understands that Senator Sani had earlier on Thursday taken to the microblogging app to comment on Federal Government’s preparedness to produce an aircraft before May 29th when President Muhammadu Buhari‘s second tenure will elapse.

The former lawmaker said if the proposed date will be met, the Nigerian government should have by now produced at least tyres that will be used for the Aircraft.

“If we are to meet up that target of Producing an Aircraft before May 29th,at least the tyres should have been produced by now,” Sani wrote on Twitter.

El-Rufai’s son, Bashir, however, mocked Sani saying he was happy the former lawmaker will be jobless again for another eight years.

“Lmaoo. I am so happy this man will be jobless for another eight years. I love his tweets,” the governor’s son wrote.

Senator Sani, however, went hard on Bashir saying he doesn’t expect much from him, referring to him as an end product of a polygamist.

“I don’t expect less from a product of a loose & exhausted semen of a polygamist,” Sani wrote to counter the Kaduna State governor’s son.

See the tweet below: