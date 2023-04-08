Why It’s Okay To Part Ways With Someone Over Political Differences – Nollywood Actress

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Lota Chukwu, has claimed there is nothing wrong in losing someone over political differences.

Naija News reports that the actress made the disclosure while responding to a Twitter user, Tayo Oyedeji, who said it is ‘stupid’ to lose friendships and relationships due to political differences.

According to him, politics is messy and there is life beyond it, hence it should be approached with history and worldviews.

Responding to the tweet, Lota counted Tayo saying losing someone over political differences or distancing oneself from someone who supports a government that has no intention of treating its citizens with dignity is worth it.

According to her, such a person has no conscience and can probably sell his or her friends for peanuts.

She said: “Over worth it. Also, when people say things like this, since 2020, it’s started to rub me wrong on a personal level.

“Are you scared of losing your friendship with someone who has no soul? No morals or scruples? Does the place your friend’s food comes from, mean that little?

“I assure you, it’s okay to part ways with someone over political differences. It’s okay to distance yourself from someone who supports a government that has no intention of treating you with dignity. That person has no conscience and if given the chance will sell you for peanuts.”